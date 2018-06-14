Police investigating crash along Rimrock Road - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigating crash along Rimrock Road

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a crash along Rimrock Road.

Officers say a vehicle came off the eastbound Beltline and rolled down an embankment by the former Badger Bowl. Police say they did not have to pull anyone out of the car.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.

