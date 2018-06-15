Residents try to move forward after recent shootings in neighborhood

Police say three homes were hit by bullets after shots were fired in a neighborhood on Madison's north side.

UPDATE: Police search for two persons of interest after homes hit with bullets

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thursday night was a more peaceful evening in the Greater Sandburg Neighborhood, much different from the scene on Wednesday when crime tape and police lights were seen in the subdivision.

"We've heard shots fired but nothing this close," said John Rosch, who has lived in the neighborhood for 15 years.

He was out for a walk on Wednesday when he heard the shots ring out.

"It was like, bam! Bam! Bam! Bam! Bam," he said. "So, it was a scary time."

A shootout happened Wednesday afternoon between two parties, according to Madison Police. Several casings were found around Portage and Rieder Roads and a vehicle with bullet holes in it was found in Sun Prairie, according to Alder Samba Baldeh, who represents the area. Nobody was hurt in the shooting but three homes were hit.

Rosch lives three houses down from where the shooting originated but it still impacted his backyard. A bullet went through a neighbor's fence, ricocheted off another neighbor's shed and ended up hitting Rosch's peach tree.

He doesn't know what will stop the crime, as he remembers numerous shots fired incidents happening around the area in the past few weeks. But he has one idea on how to combat the shootings.

"What I think can stop it is more security cameras. Put a camera up there because then you can identify the vehicles, then you can identify the people," said Rosch as he pointed to a nearby crosswalk structure over the roads.

Alder Samba Baldeh is also concerned. However, he is equally troubled by some neighbors not being able to reach 911 when they tried calling emergency officials.

"911 told them that all our operators are busy now," he explained. "I think it's an understatement to say it's concerning."

Baldeh is still trying to find out how that could have happened as the neighborhood tries to get back to its more peaceful days.