Police connect with African American community in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- People gathered for a first of its kind event in Janesville Thursday night, designed to bridge the gap between the police department and the African American community.

More than 63-thousand people live in Janesville, but only a couple thousand are African American. Even though that's around 2 percent of the population, Police Chief David Moore wanted to be aware of their needs and concerns, so the community created the African American Liaison Advisory Committee.

"For him to step up and make the change in the community, you really have to commend him and he's doing a great job as chief," said Carrie Harrell-Payton, of Janesville.

According to the chairman of the committee, there haven't been any instances of excessive force by the Janesville Police Department. The group met Thursday to talk about how to further the relationship.

"This setting gives the community [the opportunity] to come out and give their opinions on how well the department is doing, because they do a great job and also if there's something that they need specifically from the police department," said Harrell-Payton.

Most of the discussion of the night was about the work of the committee and how effective it's been in its first year.

The chief says the third time's the charm.

"It has gone very well, and I say that because this is our third time, we tried twice before and for some reason the committees didn't do well, they weren't sustainable," said Chief Moore.

Chief Moore says this group is ambitious and involved in it's community, something that they continue to better in the future.

While this group has been in existence for a year, it's not alone. The police department has a version of the committee to help the Latino community as well.