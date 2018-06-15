UPDATE: Employees return to work at Quad Graphics in Lomira following bomb threat

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Employees are working again after a bomb threat temporarily halted production at Quad Graphics in Lomira, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say a threat was found around 9:15 p.m. and the building was evacuated. More than a dozen law enforcement agencies responded. K-9 teams searched the area, but nothing was found.

Employees have been allowed to return to work.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says it will continue to investigate the threat.

**********

LOMIRA (WKOW) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says Quad Graphics in Lomira is being evacuated after a bomb threat was found in the building.

Sheriff Dale Schmidt says an employee reported finding a note that referred to a bomb in the building around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Local responders began evacuating the building after the note was found.

Employees who are coming to work are not being allowed into the building.

There are no reports of any injuries or explosions.

The Quad Graphics building on Highway 175 is near a rail line. Sheriff Schmidt says railroad traffic is not affected.