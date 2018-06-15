Janesville police search for armed robbery suspect - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Janesville police search for armed robbery suspect

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville are looking for a man who robbed a BP Gas Station Thursday night, according to the Janesville Police Department.

Authorities said the suspect went into the gas station on East Racine Street at about 10:40 p.m. He demanded money and told employees he had a weapon. The man took money and left the scene.

Police brought in a K-9 team to find the suspect, but they were unsuccessful. 

The man is described as white, 5'5" with reddish facial hair. Officials said he was last seen wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, jeans and dark colored shoes. The suspect also had a white shirt wrapped around his face.

No one was hurt in the robbery. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

If you have any information about this robbery call police at (608) 755-3100.

