Body of man, 53, found in Geneva Lake

LAKE GENEVA (WISN) -- A man's body was found in Geneva Lake Thursday afternoon after witnesses saw him go under.

Lake Geneva police said witnesses had seen the man swimming, and then heard him yell for help before disappearing under the water.

Divers found the man 43 minutes later about 110 feet off the shore in 8 feet of water.

Police told our ABC affiliate, WISN 12 News, they have identified the man, who is from Lake Geneva, but are not naming him yet.

Family members told police the man was a strong swimmer.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.