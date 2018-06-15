Body of man, 53, found in Geneva Lake - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Body of man, 53, found in Geneva Lake

Posted: Updated:

LAKE GENEVA (WISN) -- A man's body was found in Geneva Lake Thursday afternoon after witnesses saw him go under.

Lake Geneva police said witnesses had seen the man swimming, and then heard him yell for help before disappearing under the water.

Divers found the man 43 minutes later about 110 feet off the shore in 8 feet of water.

Police told our ABC affiliate, WISN 12 News, they have identified the man, who is from Lake Geneva, but are not naming him yet.

Family members told police the man was a strong swimmer.

An autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.