UW Health expands summer meal program to east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Your kids have a new option for a free, healthy lunch this summer.

Starting Friday, June 15, UW Health is expanding its summer meal program to include a location at its Union Corners Clinic on Winnebago Street.

Kids 18 and under can check it out every Friday through the end of August.

"That's really what we try to do is serve healthy, quality food without stigma. Invite anyone who asks for a meal, we assume needs a meal," said Cassie Vanderwall, a clinical nutritionist and the dietetic internship program manager with UW Health. "And having fun mascots there to help pass out the meals really helps to calm everybody down."

The new lunch location is on top of free meals already offered to kids from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at University Hospital seven days a week. UW Health also offers free meals for kids at the American Family Children's Hospital from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Summer 2017 was the first year for UW Health's involvement in the Summer Food Service program. It's funded by the USDA. The hospital system reports more than 2,000 meals were distributed.