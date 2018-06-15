'Peppa' the puppy available for adoption - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

(WKOW) -- A precious puppy is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Peppa is a 2-month-old Australian Shepherd mix. She was recently brought to Rock County from Texas, due to overcrowding at her previous shelter.

Peppa has a lot of energy. Volunteers think she would be the perfect family dog.

The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin has an adoption event Saturday at the First Community Credit Union in Janesville.

For more information about Peppa or the adoption event, visit the humane society's website.

