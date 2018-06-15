ID and cell phone found in stolen vehicle leads to arrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man was arrested Thursday night for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owners Consent.



Madison police say an unoccupied stolen vehicle was found near the 700 block of Gammon Road. Officers were processing the vehicle, when they found a cell phone and an ID card.



Police say the ID card belonged to 18-year-old Austin Hoke. A few moments later a man approached police. Police later determined the ID and phone belonged to the man that just approached them.



The officers on scene say his story didn't straighten out and he didn't offer any concrete information other than that he was a passenger of the vehicle. However, he wouldn't offer who was the driver of the stolen vehicle.



Officers were left with little choice and placed Austin Hoke under arrest for charges listed above.