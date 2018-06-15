DeForest Police Chief placed on leave after YouTube video surfaces

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- DeForest Police Chief Dan Furseth has been on paid administrative leave since May, according to village officials.

Village Administrator Steve Fahlgren tells 27 News that the move was made following the discovery of a YouTube video in which Furseth reportedly is making racial comments about a group of black men in a parking lot. Fahlgren added that he believes the video was taken at least 10-11 years ago.

The video was posted in 2015.



Fahlgren also says that Furseth has been on administrative leave for the past several weeks.



We also spoke with Village President Judd Blau on Friday. She told us that Furseth became aware of the video through social media. He then notified the police department and village officials about the video and he is cooperating in the investigation. We also learned that Furseth has been with the department for at least 20 years and that he was a member of the department when this video was taken.

