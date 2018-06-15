Packers announce training camp dates

No Badger had won a NCAA track and field national championship until Saturday, when senior Georgia Ellenwood won the heptathlon with a score of 6,146 points at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships.More >>
Wisconsin men’s track and field’s Ollie Hoare capped off his storybook sophomore season with a fairytale ending, winning the 1500 meters at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.More >>
Badgers senior Georgia Ellenwood enters the NCAA Championships as the top seed in the heptathlon.More >>
The Badgers football team will open the season under the Friday night lights. The team announcing kickoff times for four games this upcoming season, including the opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.More >>
After testing the NBA waters the last few weeks, Ethan Happ has decided to return to school for his senior season. The Badgers big man announcing on social media he is pulling his name out of the NBA Draft and returning to Wisconsin.More >>
