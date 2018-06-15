McFarland PD searches for possible child enticement suspect

McFARLAND (WKOW) -- Police in this Dane County village are looking for a person who may have wanted to lure a group of kids into taking a ride with him.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Police Chief Craig Sherven says last Friday, June 9th, they took a report about a white man approaching a group of young people in the Red Oak / Leanne Lane area. He drove up to them in a white Dodge Caravan and asked them if they wanted a ride. No one was able to tell police more about the van or report a plate number.

The suspect reportedly was about 30-45 years old, had a beard and black hair that was shaved over half of his head. Witnesses also told police the man had a lip ring. It's possible he also wore glasses. A police sketch artist helped compile an image of the suspect.

If you see this person or anyone closely matching the description, contact the McFarland Police Department at 608-838-3151 or 9-1-1.