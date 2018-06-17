Strong storms, flooding possible through Tuesday morning

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Large areas of heavy rain will continue through the early morning hours of Tuesday.

An additional one to two inches will be possible on top of very saturated ground. The areas of highest concern are closest to the Wisconsin-Illinois border -- places like Beloit, Clinton, Monroe and Walworth.

The threat of severe storms is low, although lightning will accompany the heavy rain.

********

MADISON (WKOW) - Another hot and humid day combined with an incoming cold front from the north will act as a trigger to fire up scattered showers and storms on Monday, some of which could be severe.



Isolated showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder are possible Monday morning, with storms really firing off by the early to mid-afternoon. The front will slowly push south, so expect multiple waves of storms, which will last through the overnight hours.

Besides the intense heat, with "feels-like" temps still soaring to the mid 90s in the afternoon, high winds, hail and flooding are the main storm threats. Make sure to stay weather aware Monday p.m. and have a way to receive warning information.

If you see water-covered roads, please find an alternate route. Most areas will get an inch or two of rain with highest amounts farther west.