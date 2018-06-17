UPDATE: Authorities continue search for missing teen at Silver Lake beach

Searchers are combing an area of Silver Lake in Portage for a missing teen. Portage police/photo

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Portage Police have brought in a DNR submersible unit outfitted with a camera and sonar as they continue their search for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Sunday at Silver Lake beach.

The submersible unit can move more easily through the weeds at the bottom of the lake than a human can, giving divers a break. It will mark areas they feel could use further exploration by a diver.

Police say the boy was in a tube and had flipped out of it and couldn’t get back in. Police say the family is dealing with it as well as can be expected.

All access to Silver Lake is temporarily closed due to the search, according to a Portage police news release issued Monday afternoon.

The beach, boat landing, park and parking lot areas are closed to the general public until further notice.

Police are also asking all property owners abutting Silver Lake to stay off the water until further notice.

Personnel and resources from City of Portage, Columbia County, Sauk County and Dane County are coordinating in this search effort.

*************

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Columbia County dispatch tells 27 News that crews have resumed their search for a teenager who went missing Sunday in Silver Lake.

The search was temporarily suspended late Sunday night due to bad weather, according to Columbia County dispatchers.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Portage police say a 13-year-old boy is missing after searching for several hours on Silver Lake.



Someone called 911 to report the boy went in the water near the boat landing. Numerous people got in the water to try to find him. Portage fire and Columbia County's dive team also searched the area into the evening, but he was not found.

The search for the boy was called off late Sunday night due to bad weather, according to Columbia County dispatchers. Officials believe the search will continue early Monday morning.



********



UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities have suspended the search for the night, after responding to a call for a child who went missing at Silver Lake Beach.

Officials are expected to release more details about the incident overnight. Stay with wkow.com for the latest developments.



********



PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area of Silver Lake Beach Sunday night.



Silver Lake Drive in Portage is temporarily closed on either side of the beach for a police incident. Columbia County sheriff's officials say crews have been responding to a call since around 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Authorities are not sure at this time when the road will reopen again.



Authorities say the public is not at risk, but they're asking people to avoid the area as they respond to the call.