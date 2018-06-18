Aerial speed enforcement Wednesday in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use airplanes in tandem with ground-based officers enforcing speed limits and other traffic laws on Wednesday, June 20, along I-39/90/94 in Columbia County.

“Our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws at all times and to make our highways as safe as possible for everyone,” said Cpt. Jason Zeeh with the state patrol’s DeForest Post. “With another busy travel season underway, we’re reminding all motorists to buckle up, watch their speed, be patient and alert every time they travel.”

Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement, according to a state patrol news release.

The state patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify specific highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.

Specially-equipped state patrol aircraft use highway markings and a timing device known as VASCAR to determine vehicle speeds.

When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.