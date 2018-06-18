Paul Ryan endorses former aide Steil to replace him

Ariens Specialty Brands is closing its facility in Janesville.More >>
Ariens Specialty Brands is closing its facility in Janesville.More >>
Part of U.S. Highway 12 near West Baraboo is closed because of pavement buckling.More >>
Part of U.S. Highway 12 near West Baraboo is closed because of pavement buckling.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on Tuesday, June 19 connected to arrest of two fugitives who escaped from Winnebago Correctional Center.More >>
The Dane County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman on Tuesday, June 19 connected to arrest of two fugitives who escaped from Winnebago Correctional Center.More >>
The mother of a shooting victim says she was able to donate organs to save others.More >>
The mother of a shooting victim says she was able to donate organs to save others.More >>
Police took to Facebook for help in locating a parent after a toddler was found wandering a street near downtown Wausau.More >>
Police took to Facebook for help in locating a parent after a toddler was found wandering a street near downtown Wausau.More >>
The public had a chance to have a say on the redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center.More >>
The public had a chance to have a say on the redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center.More >>
The Salvation Army of Dane County's Emergency Disaster Services response team is assisting in recovery efforts for the body of a 13-year old boy at Silver Lake in Portage.More >>
The Salvation Army of Dane County's Emergency Disaster Services response team is assisting in recovery efforts for the body of a 13-year old boy at Silver Lake in Portage.More >>
There's a place in Madison where anyone can go to get a free, homemade meal.More >>
There's a place in Madison where anyone can go to get a free, homemade meal.More >>
People living near the shores of Lake Kegonsa in Stoughton are filling up sandbags and doing whatever they can to keep water from getting into their homes.More >>
People living near the shores of Lake Kegonsa in Stoughton are filling up sandbags and doing whatever they can to keep water from getting into their homes.More >>
While more than 2,000 children remain separated from their parents, families are speaking out against Walker's decision that uses taxpayer dollars to send about two dozen guard members to help President Donald Trump's operation.More >>
While more than 2,000 children remain separated from their parents, families are speaking out against Walker's decision that uses taxpayer dollars to send about two dozen guard members to help President Donald Trump's operation.More >>
Dane County prosecutors are urging a 19-year prison sentence for former UW-Madison student Alec Cook on Cook's five felony, campus sex-related crimes.More >>
Dane County prosecutors are urging a 19-year prison sentence for former UW-Madison student Alec Cook on Cook's five felony, campus sex-related crimes.More >>
The Reebok CrossFit Games are returning to Madison, and single-day tickets will go on sale beginning June 19, 2018.More >>
The Reebok CrossFit Games are returning to Madison, and single-day tickets will go on sale beginning June 19, 2018.More >>
People in Beloit are bracing for more flooding as Turtle Creek continues to rise after heavy rains.More >>
People in Beloit are bracing for more flooding as Turtle Creek continues to rise after heavy rains.More >>
An Arizona man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for his conviction in a 2015 cyberattack that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin.More >>
An Arizona man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for his conviction in a 2015 cyberattack that interrupted communications equipment for emergency workers in Madison, Wisconsin.More >>
Dane County has placed slow, no wake orders for boaters on lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa following heavy rains.More >>
Dane County has placed slow, no wake orders for boaters on lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa following heavy rains.More >>