Paul Ryan endorses former aide Steil to replace him

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan has endorsed his former aide Bryan Steil to replace him in Congress.

Ryan told WISN-AM on Monday that he is endorsing now because he believes it's important for Republicans to unify in the race. Style is one of six Republicans running but he's been far outpacing his challengers in fundraising and endorsements.

Last week former White House chief of staff and Wisconsin Republican Party chairman Reince Priebus also endorsed Steil.

Ryan calls Steil an "optimistic problem solver" who has the "skills, talents and tools" to be congressman.

Steil is from Janesville and is a member of the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents.

Democratic candidates are union iron worker Randy Bryce, of Racine, and Janesville teacher and school board member Cathy Myers.

