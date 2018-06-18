Gov. Walker calls legislative maps fair, lawmakers react to redistricting case

MADISON (WKOW) -- U.S. Supreme Court justices were not convinced Wisconsin plaintiffs had enough proof that Republicans drew legislative maps to unfairly give them an advantage to win seats in elections.

This is often called gerrymandering, a term used by Democrats and the Fair Maps organization that gives political parties an advantage to manipulate district boundaries.

"No party in power should be able to rig a map to keep themselves in power for 10 years, that's crazy," said Matthew Rothschild, Executive Director of Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

Back in 2011, Republicans re-drew the maps. Since then, Republicans in the Assembly have an averaged 25 seat advantage under the current map. Currently the party holds a 63-35 majority.

Amy Hasenberg, Gov. Scott Walker's spokeswoman, said this ruling allows Wisconsin to continue to focus on issues to move the state forward. During a groundbreaking ceremony for the Manitowoc. The governor said back in 2011, the maps were drawn fairly.

“I think the lines are fair when we signed them and the bottom line is that when the U.S. Supreme court in a unanimous decision decided that the state of Wisconsin was right in this case."

Democrats are not giving up yet. The case will be sent back to the lower court, where plaintiffs have another chance at making their arguments prevail.

"They have to prove district by district, not statewide that people's constitutional rights were violated,” said Rothschild. “Each plaintiff will now have to demonstrate to the lower court particular districts were rigged by the maps.”

It will be a tougher case to prove, but some lawmakers think it's doable with the right information.

"I think the plaintiffs have some time to get the information the supreme court needed and be able to make their case there," said Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, (D-Middleton).

“In the village of Windsor their should be one representative, but Windsor and DeForest have three representatives and three state senators and just one school district. This just shows that gerrymandering happens in every district in the state."