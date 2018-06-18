Slideshow: Strong storms knock down multiple trees in Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - A line of strong storms rolled through Rock County this afternoon bringing with them high winds.



Multiple trees were snapped or uprooted along Wright Rd. & Excalibur Rd in Janesville.



Another round of showers and storms are expected tonight, especially closer to the Illinois state line. Flooding may be a concern. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive warning information!



If you have your own severe weather or damage photos to share, send them to connect@wkow.com.