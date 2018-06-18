Slideshow: Strong storms knock down multiple trees in Rock Count - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Slideshow: Strong storms knock down multiple trees in Rock County

Posted: Updated:

JANESVILLE (WKOW) - A line of strong storms rolled through Rock County this afternoon bringing with them high winds.

Multiple trees were snapped or uprooted along Wright Rd. & Excalibur Rd in Janesville.

Another round of showers and storms are expected tonight, especially closer to the Illinois state line. Flooding may be a concern. Stay weather aware and have a way to receive warning information!

If you have your own severe weather or damage photos to share, send them to connect@wkow.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.