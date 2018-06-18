Four more players qualify for American Family Championship

Former Badgers running back Montee Ball continues to make a comeback.. Off the field. On Friday he hosted his first ever Swing Fore Recovery golf event help raising money for UW student athletes that need to get treatment for mental health and substance abuse issues.More >>
No Badger had won a NCAA track and field national championship until Saturday, when senior Georgia Ellenwood won the heptathlon with a score of 6,146 points at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships.More >>
Wisconsin men’s track and field’s Ollie Hoare capped off his storybook sophomore season with a fairytale ending, winning the 1500 meters at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday.More >>
Badgers senior Georgia Ellenwood enters the NCAA Championships as the top seed in the heptathlon.More >>
The Badgers football team will open the season under the Friday night lights. The team announcing kickoff times for four games this upcoming season, including the opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.More >>
