Summer food program kicks off at Aldo Leopold Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- A special kickoff event for the free summer food program took place Monday morning at Leopold Park.

The program works in partnership with Reap Food Group to help families get free meals during the summer. However, that is not the only thing that will be provided through the program.

"Our four sites that Reap is running, we are also providing daily educational activities for kids. And thanks to funding through the city of Madison, adults who accompany their kids can also receive free meals," Reap Food Group's Ross Cohen said.

Those who have participated in the program say it has a very positive impact to students.

"I think a really good thing is a lot of kids get the free meals, but then in the summer that is not available. So the fact that this program continues that, so that they don't have to suffer for those two months is really good," program participant Merril Raimer said.

Cohen believes the program is really important to the students in the community.

"Children receive some of their most important nutrients through their meals that they receive at school. And when school is not in session, it is really important that students are getting healthy food, and that is why we are here."

The four locations that Reap Food Group will have the program at throughout the summer are Elver Park, Southdale Park, Centro Hispano and Leopold Park.