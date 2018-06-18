Veterans golf clinic - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of veterans got the chance this afternoon to learn the game of golf at Odana Hills Golf Course.

Madison Parks PGA Professional Ryan Brinza hosted the introductory clinic. It's an opportunity for veterans with disabilities to use the game of golf to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. There will be a series of instructional sessions beginning next month. Click here for more information.

