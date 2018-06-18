American Family Championship poised for growth in Year Three

The American Family Championship is ready to tee it up for the third year of the tournament. The tournament has drawn more than 50,000 spectators to Madison in each of the first two years. Tournament director Nate Pokrass is expecting another big number this year.

"The Madison community has responded in full force. We're so appreciative of the whole community. It's really grown faster than any of us have expected. We're proud of the support we're getting here. The third year is shaping up to be even better than the first two years."

Construction crews have been working for six weeks to transform University Ridge Golf Course into a professional tournament course. More than 1,200 volunteers will now arrive to help orchestrate the event, which culminates with the PGA Tour Champions event on Thursday through Sunday. Pokrass says returning fans will notice some upgrades.

"Lot of new seating options for the fans on a lot of different holes. So, we have a lot more seating options, which will be great. Our fans will enjoy that and our field is even better. We've got a lot of new exciting players this year from Davis Love III, Vijay Singh and, of course, our defending champion Fred Couples is returning. We're excited with the field we have ahead."