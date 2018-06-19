Habitat for Humanity helps another man find a home - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Habitat for Humanity helps another man find a home

(WKOW) -- A local man is all smiles as he gets ready to move into his new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

Ahmed Soliman is a single dad. His three children and his mother live with him. They're all set to move into a new home in Fitchburg.

Soliman said without help from Habitat for Humanity owning a home would have been years away.

"Pretty excited. Pretty great. You can tell the house is almost done here. It's pretty exciting news. It's awesome," he said.

Soliman spent 375 hours working on the construction of his new home.

Habitat for Humanity has build more than 250 homes in Dane County.

