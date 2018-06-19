UPDATE: Shooting victim's mother describes her as "sassy" and "full of life"

Madison Police are investigating what led up to a teenage girl being shot at the Kwik Trip on Buckeye Rd. late Wednesday night.

COTTAGE GROVE (WKOW) -- The mother of a teenage shooting victim says her daughter was able to save lives through organ donation.

27 News spoke with Martine Olle Tuesday morning. She says her daughter, Amariah Kimbrew, was on life support for two days after the shooting so her organs could be donated. Martine says Amariah donated her heart, lungs, pancreas, kidneys and liver.

Olle says Amariah had five sisters and four brothers and helped her mother take care of the younger kids. "She was a teenager, don't get me wrong, but she was a great person! She was a great singer and she was very silly. I couldn't have taken care of all of the kids well without her."

Olle describes Amariah as "sassy" and "full of life."

Olle didn't want to comment on the shooting itself, saying it was an ongoing investigation and they didn't want to interfere with what the police find.

Amariah had just finished her sophomore year at Monona Grove High School. Monday, the school district told 27 News they did have a student who died recently and they are providing grief counselors to staff and students.

A friend of the family set up a GoFundMe page to help Amariah's family after getting requests to help. You can donate here if you'd like.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 15-year-old girl who was discovered with a gunshot wound last week in Madison has died.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office released the information Tuesday morning, along with the victim's name: Amariah Kimbrew, 15, of Cottage Grove.

Kimbrew was found with a gunshot wound on June 13 at the Kwik Trip on Buckeye Road. She was in a vehicle parked at the convenience store. Kimbrew was taken to the hospital, where she died two days later.

An autopsy over the weekend shows that Kimbrew died as a result of the gunshot wound. Her manner of death is still under investigation, but at the time of the shooting, the Madison Police Department called it "accidental."