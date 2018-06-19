Bucks' Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks' Sterling Brown sues Milwaukee over stun-gun arrest

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown is suing the city and its police department because officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation in January.

Brown's attorney Mark Thomsen filed the lawsuit in federal court Tuesday alleging excessive force and unlawful arrest.

Brown had been talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens. Officers swarmed Brown and took him down because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized to Brown last month when body-camera video of the arrest was released. Brown wasn't charged and three officers were disciplined, with suspensions ranging from two to 15 days.

Eight other officers are undergoing remedial training in professional communications.

