Rockford hospital begins admitting patients again after overnight flooding

ROCKFORD (WKOW) -- Mercyhealth's Rockton Avenue hospital in Rockford began admitting new patients again Tuesday morning after heavy rains flooded the basement Monday night.

Patients were not in any danger and the hospital was never evacuated, according to a hospital news release.

The water affected external communications including some phone and email. Today, staff will be contacting patients’ families to update them on their loved ones while their phone service is being fully restored.

Specialized cleaning crews remain on site to help mitigate the flood damage. They have been working around the clock to restore those areas as quickly as possible, according to the news release.

The flooding from heavy rains primarily impacted the basement of the hospital, which affected the main pharmacy operations.

The pharmacy is currently operating from a second location and is fully functional. Some outpatient procedures are being rescheduled so employee and partners can focus on the effort to complete the restoration.

The hospital says it regularly drills for this type of situation. Within the last month, the team managing this flooding situation drilled for an event similar to this one.