Vukmir's first ad in Senate race plays up death threats

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- With a holstered handgun next to her on a kitchen table, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir promises in her first television ad of the campaign released Monday to stand with President Donald Trump just as she did against death threats in Wisconsin.

Vukmir, a state senator, faces management consultant and political newcomer Kevin Nicholson in the Republican primary on Aug. 14.

Nicholson is running as the outsider in the race and brands Vukmir as a career politician.

She has tried to play up her conservative voting record and support for Trump even though she did not initially endorse him.

The winner will take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November in a race that has attracted more spending by outside groups than any other in the country, based on a tally by the Center for Responsive Politics.

Vukmir and other Republican legislators were the target of massive protests in 2011 for backing GOP Gov. Scott Walker’s signature law that effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers, including teachers, and forced them to pay more for their benefits.

Vukmir frequently talks on the campaign trail about death threats she said she received during that time. Her ad includes a recreation of a voicemail threat Vukmir claims to have received in which the caller says, “I know where you live and I’m going to come for you. You’re going to die and I’m going to be the one who does it.”

Her campaign spokesman, Mattias Gugel, didn’t immediately reply to questions Monday about whether she reported the threat to law enforcement.

Vukmir said in 2011 that she and another Republican state senator had received threats on the website Craigslist, but they did not describe then what exactly was said.

