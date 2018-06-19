Slow, no wake in effect for lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County has placed slow, no wake orders for boaters on lakes Monona, Waubesa and Kegonsa following heavy rains.

Levels on Lake Kegonsa are exceeding 100 year flood levels.

It is important for property owners on all lakes to prevent their piers from floating and creating navigational hazard by securely fastening the pier sections to the frame, raising pier sections above water, or removing the pier.?

Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff's Office Marine and Trail Division will be enforcing the slow, no wake restrictions on area waterways.