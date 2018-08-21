Man rescued from car after getting stranded in flood water

In Madison's west side, water started rising just before 6 p.m. Monday night and didn't stop, leaving many city streets looking more like lakes than roads.More >>
Air quality around Wisconsin continues to be "moderate," according to the EPA.More >>
Hundreds of people are currently stranded in buildings throughout the Middleton area Tuesday morning, according to Police Chief Police Chief Chuck Foulke.More >>
The Sugar River has receded some in Belleville, but it flooded Belleville Community Park. Lake Belle View also overflowed nearby, and both bodies of water combined into one at the park.More >>
All jumped into action to save the passengers, but when the driver opened his door Phair was only able to hold on until the water current was too strong.More >>
Flooding wiped out the Highway 14 bridge over Black Earth Creek west of Black Earth.More >>
A photo taken near Attica, which is just south of Belleville shows an emergency responder giving oxygen to an exhausted cow.More >>
A 20-year-old Janesville woman is facing homicide charges after a stabbing death overnight.More >>
John and Natalie Beach saw the rain coming down and knew they were in for a long night. The Madison couple had dealt with flooding issues three times in the previous two years or so. Still, they were not quite prepared for what hit their home.More >>
The area of Greenway Boulevard near John Q. Hammond Drive flooded Monday night. Many people were forced to abandon their cars.More >>
It's been all hands on deck to help people get around all the detours, that includes Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.More >>
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday to eight criminal counts including tax fraud, false statements to a bank and campaign finance violations tied to his work for Trump.More >>
Tow truck drivers have been going non-stop since Monday night, and people picking up their vehicles are coping with historic flooding that's currently putting the rest of their lives on hold.More >>
The jury has reached a verdict on eight counts in Manafort trial, according to ABC News. The jury cannot agree on 10 counts.More >>
Other than possibly getting to the airport, Dane County Regional Airport officials say you shouldn't have any trouble if you're flying out Tuesday and beyond.More >>
