Man rescued from car after getting stranded in flood water

In Madison's west side, water started rising just before 6 p.m. Monday night and didn't stop, leaving many city streets looking more like lakes than roads.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A severe weather system moved through southern Wisconsin Monday evening dumping several inches of rain and causing major flooding.

“It was raining and I thought I could get in the driveway,” said Sam, who didn't want to reveal his last name.

On Struck Street in Madison, the rain turned this busy street into a river.

Sam was on his way home to the BrightStar Senior Living of Madison on Schroeder Road, but didn't quite make it. Just as he was pulling into the driveway, his car stalled after he tried driving through the flood water.

“I thought I could go through it because other cars were going through. I live right here, Sam said.

So much water filled the bottom of his car, it made it difficult for him to get out.

“And the water kept raising. It's like the Johnny Cash hit, 'Hey momma, how high is the water? Three feet high and raising,'” he said.

Emergency personnel arrived and rescued him from his car.

“I stopped up by the post office. People were stopped already here. And then I thought, well cars went through, well I can go through there. I got a Dodge,” Sam said.

Sam is doing OK, but said he learned from his mistake.

“When they tell you on TV if you can't see the bottom, don't go. I should have listened.”