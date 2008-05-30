email | Twitter | Facebook | Blog

27 Storm Track Meteorologist Brian Olson's accurate weather forecasts can be seen on 27 News at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. every weeknight. Before that, Brian spent about a decade as the weekday meteorologist on Wake Up Wisconsin.



Brian has been honored with three Washington DC Emmy Awards, was the 2003 recipient of the National Weather Association's Public Education Award, and has earned a Seal of Approval from both the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

In 2011, 2012 and 2013, Brian's forecasts were rated MOST ACCURATE in Southern Wisconsin by WeatheRate, an independent weather forecast verification company.



Prior to joining WKOW, Brian was a meteorologist at WBOC TV in Salisbury, Maryland. He began his broadcast career in 1998 at KMEG TV in Sioux City, Iowa. Brian is a native of Long Island and holds a degree in Meteorology from State University of New York at Albany.



Brian is a serious bowler, a less serious golfer, and also enjoys racquetball, a wide variety of music, and red wine.