WKOW.com Closings and Cancellations Policy

Thank you for choosing WKOW.com for weather-related announcements in the Madison and southern Wisconsin area. WKOW's policy is to publish announcements from schools, major employers, and government agencies online and on television. These announcements typically affect the most people and are most-urgent. We limit our televised cancellation list to these high-priority announcements so our viewers can see them in a timely manner.

Cancellations for other groups and organizations tend to affect fewer people. These announcements are displayed only on WKOW.com, where time and space limitations are not a factor.

Schools and businesses which regularly make weather-related announcements may request access to our automated reporting system by emailing the newsroom, attn: Social Media and Digital Content Manager. Other organizations may call our newsroom to report a cancellation by calling 608-273-2727.

You can also find cancellations on 27 News' Facebook and on WKOW Twitter.