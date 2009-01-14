PSA Policy

This is a general notice and statement of WKOW TV's policies regarding Public Service Announcements and is subject to change at any time.

Purpose

When airtime is available, PSA's will be aired free of charge to qualifying, registered non-profits and charitable organizations who DO NOT have the funding to otherwise get their public service message out to the community. In addition, the station may, from time to time, provide public service airtime to registered non-profit & charitable organizations that have funding available to purchase advertising, but wish to achieve additional exposure through public service airtime.



The station is under no obligation to broadcast every PSA delivered to, or produced by the station and retains sole discretion in determining whether or not and how much PSA time is allocated.



All PSA's submitted will be considered, based on content and appropriate use, however, the station assigns the following priority level to all PSA's submitted for air.



Top Priority: Station organized or participatory initiatives.



High Priority: Local & regional initiatives.



Moderate Priority: Broadcast Industry and State initiatives.



Low Priority: National initiatives.



The station also supports industry initiatives with PSA time (i.e., Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and various National Association of Broadcasters initiatives.



Pre-produced PSA's should be received as far in advance as possible, no later than two weeks prior to requested start of flight. All PSA's approved for air will run in rotation with other approved PSA's on an R.O.S. schedule. Affidavits and proof of run schedules are NOT provided for PSA schedules.

PSA Content

Content of all PSA's submitted for air MUST meet the following guidelines:

PSA's must serve the public interest.

And/or promote fund-raising initiatives with proceeds going directly towards advancing the mission of non-profit organization.

And/or promote awareness initiatives for particular non-profit organization.

And/or promote new or on-going service, program or event that is FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

Not designed to promote a service or program that is NOT FREE TO THE PUBLIC.

WKOW does not accept PSA's on tape. PSA's must be uploaded to an ftp site or website. We can take QuickTime files in Standard Definition (SD) or High Definition (HD) spots, but HD is preferred. If you have questions please contact Jill Genter at jgenter@wkow.com.

Commercial Sponsorships or Identification



As a general policy, the station will not air PSA's that include ANY commercial sponsorship, or identification with the following exceptions:



The business is serving as a venue of an event or promotion featured in the PSA (i.e., "Help the Red Cross by coming to the Real Heroes dinner Thursday at the Monona Terrace.")



The business is a partner with the station in a promotion for a specific non-profit organization ("WIBA AM and WKOW TV invite you to join in the fight against heart disease.")



Other exceptions to this rule may be considered. However, there shall be no exception without the approval of the Manager of Marketing and Community Relations and the General Manager.



Station Identification.



All PSA's aired by WKOW TV shall carry the station's logo. If a PSA is delivered without the logo, the station will make the addition at no charge.



Online Community Calendar



The WKOW TV Online Community Calendar offers free promotion for community events. Log onto our website at wkowtv.com, click on the community tab and fill out the online form. It takes 24-48 hours for an event to be approved and posted.



The station has no obligation to promote every announcement.



Online Community Calendar events must be received at least one week prior to the event.

Station Sponsored Events

The Manager of Marketing and Community Relations and the General Manager must approve all station sponsored events. Requests must be submitted in writing 6 months in advance.