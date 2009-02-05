UpFront with Mike Gousha: Sundays at 9:30 a.m.

This Sunday on "UpFront with Mike Gousha," giving victims a voice. Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel on the push to strengthen the rights of crime victims.

Then, the program training progressive women to run for office, and the remarkable success it's having. "UpFront" talks to Paula Phillips, a graduate of Emerge Wisconsin, who's just won a seat on the Milwaukee school board.

And, a critical corridor. Business leaders trying to change Gov. Walker's mind about funding for the east - west I-94 corridor. Suzanne Kelley, president and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance, on why the work is needed.

It's all coming up Sunday on "UpFront with Mike Gousha."