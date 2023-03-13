10 Overdose Aid Kits installed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) - The pharmacy solutions provider "Serve You Rx" installed 10 new Overdose Aid Kits in Jefferson County Monday.

The organization worked with Jefferson County Health and Human Services to install the "OAK" kits. The boxes were purchased with grant money from a federal opioid settlement.

The kits are filled with Narcan - a medication that helps treat overdoses. They are meant to help combat surging overdose cases across the country.