 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

10 Overdose Aid Kits installed in Jefferson County

  • Updated
  • 0
OAK box

JEFFERSON COUNTY (WKOW) - The pharmacy solutions provider "Serve You Rx" installed 10 new Overdose Aid Kits in Jefferson County Monday.

The organization worked with Jefferson County Health and Human Services to install the "OAK" kits. The boxes were purchased with grant money from a federal opioid settlement.

The kits are filled with Narcan - a medication that helps treat overdoses. They are meant to help combat surging overdose cases across the country.

Tags

Recommended for you