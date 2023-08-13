16 people were injured when a boat exploded at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin, Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to heavy rainfall rates throughout the day and into the evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&