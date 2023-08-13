 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From Monday morning through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall rates throughout the day and into
the evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

16 people were injured when a boat exploded at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

  • 0
16 people were injured when a boat exploded at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks

Authorities said 16 people were hurt in the explosion, with their injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

 Missouri State Highway Patrol

(CNN) — Sixteen people were injured in a boat explosion at a marina in the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, authorities said.

The explosion, which took place at the Millstone Marina, was set off by a spark and gas fumes that “built up in the engine area,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol said in an online post on Friday.

Photos posted online by authorities showed shattered glass on the boat and other damage that appears to have been caused by the explosion.

Most of those injured were on the boat, authorities said.

In an incident information report, the highway patrol said the vessel was fueling at the marina’s gas docks, and when its operator started the boat, it caused “an explosion in the engine compartment.”

At least three passengers were ejected from the boat, the report said.

The injuries range from minor to moderate, the highway patrol said in its post.

Eleven people, including a 6-year-old girl, were treated on the scene and released, according to the report, while five others were taken to a hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Lake of the Ozarks, a popular summer vacation spot in the Midwest, boasts more than 1,100 miles of shoreline.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.