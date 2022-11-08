2022 Toys for Tots

Join the Marine Corps Reserve, Ashley Homestore, Stoughton Health, Ridgetop Exteriors, Hellenbrand Water and WKOW to help make the holidays a little brighter for families in need. Donate a new unwrapped toy to Toys for Tots.
This year marks the second year of our partnership with United Way of Dane County! With their help, we’re better able to determine which families are most in need – and we’ve implemented a new toy distribution process that ensures we’re making the greatest possible difference. This new process does not include a distribution at The Alliant Energy Center. Instead, we’ve teamed up with several nonprofit organizations and local school districts who can more adequately assess the families who meet the spirit and intent of the Toys for Tots program.
TO RECEIVE TOYS
If your family needs assistance this holiday season and are not contacted directly by one of our partners, you may not qualify for Toys for Tots. Please call United Way’s 211 helpline to learn about other ways you can secure gifts for your kids this year.
TO MAKE A MONETARY DONATION TO TOYS FOR TOTS
Send a check to:
Toys for Tots
c/o Marine Corps Reserve
6001 Manufactures Drive
Madison, WI 53704
If your business would like to be a drop off site, please sign up with Toys for Tots online.
For more information contact GySgt Michael Cucinotta at 608-241-2022 or email him at Michael.Cucinotta@usmc.mil
DROP OFF SITES
Check out this PDF to see a full list of drop off sites in southern Wisconsin.