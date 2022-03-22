Barn destroyed in Town of Montrose fire, no animals hurt

TOWN OF MONTROSE (WKOW) -- A fire destroyed a barn in southern Dane County Monday evening, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency crews were called to the 6700 block of Purcell Road in the town of Montrose just after 6 p.m.
Officials said the two-story barn was unable to be saved. It is considered a total loss, with damages estimated at $30,000.
No animals were hurt.
Fire Departments from Belleville, Fitchburg, Monticello, New Glarus, Oregon and Verona responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but the Dane County Sheriff's Office said it doesn't appear to be suspicious.