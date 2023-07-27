 Skip to main content
Agrace offers grief support groups for those struggling the loss of a loved one

  • Updated
  • 0
Grief

Local adults and children living in southern Wisconsin who are grieving can find hope and healing with the help of grief support specialists at Agrace.

On Thursday, Jessie Shiveler with Agrace stopped by 27 News to talk about their new support group geared to young adults and adults.

During the month of July, Agrace hosts “Bridges” and “Young Adult” support groups for adults who are grieving the death of a person. These groups provide emotional and peer support in a professionally led group setting and require advance registration.

One-on-one grief support is also available in-person, by phone or video chat.

Shiveler says, “This support is open to anyone, even if the person who died did not have hospice care.”

There is no fee for Agrace grief support if a participant’s family member was served by Agrace Hospice Care or another hospice in the past year.

Modest fees may apply for others, and fees can be lowered or waived, if needed.

To make an appointment or register for a grief group, visit Agrace.org/GriefGroups, call (608) 327-7110, or email griefsupport@agrace.org.

Click on the interview clip above for more information.

