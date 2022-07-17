Both sides of Roe v. Wade debate work to support women of color

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the debate over abortion access in Wisconsin continues, people on both sides are making efforts to support women of color.
The fight for reproductive rights is not over for many people, including the 11 bakers that joined Bakers Against Racism at Pasture and Plenty Sunday morning.
Christy McKenzie, Owner of Pasture and Plenty, says they expect to make hundreds of dollars at the event.
"Today is a special activation to support reproductive rights in our community and specifically for supporting the foundation for black women's wellness," McKenzie said.
Bakers Against Racism is a national campaign that invites bakers from around the world to raise money for anti-racism work in the community. On Sunday, they focused on how they say the overturn of Roe V. Wade disproportionately impacts women of color.
"Women of color and black women especially are just much more marginalized in these areas. They've been experiencing these different barriers to abortion for much longer than like white women have," Autumn Bosma, Event Coordinator for Pasture and Plenty, said.
Over the last two years, Bakers Against Racism has raised over $15,000 for community and anti-racism work.
"The recent ruling to strike down Roe vs. Wade disproportionately impacts women of color. And so we want to raise awareness for that and raise some money and funds for an organization that is really focused on doing great work in our community, for particularly black women and their wellness," McKenzie said.
Julaine Appling, President of Wisconsin Family Action, says pregnancy centers are what give families a hand to hold during these difficult times.
"Many of these pregnancy care centers are located in our major urban urban areas. And we know that much of the populations that they serve, are a minority women, who are, you know, looking for real health and real hope," Appling said.
The Wisconsin Family Action is a policy organization. Appling says they raise money for pregnancy centers through the sales of a "choose life" Wisconsin license plate.
"When these Pregnancy Care Centers apply for these grants, we give away every dime," Appling said.
According to a 2020 study done by the CDC, on average, black women are two to three times more likely to die during pregnancy than white women.
This is the situation people on both sides are trying to improve, but they have different ways of doing that.