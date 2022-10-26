City of Madison holds Halloween celebrations for families

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison's Central Business Improvement District hosted the first of two Halloween celebrations in the downtown area Wednesday.
Madison residents got to go trick-or-treating at 75 participating businesses, enjoy hayrides around the square and watch a screening of the movie "Hocus Pocus" at the Madison Plaza. There was also art projects and music at the celebration.
"It's just a part of our organization - livening up downtown, creating these wonderful memories for families creating great excuses for folks to get out and enjoy the heart of their city," Madison Central Business Improvement District programming coordinator Michelle Morrison said.
The Halloween celebrations are being held in place of Freakfest, which was cancelled when the city decided to move away from a formal Halloween event.
The Halloween celebrations will continue this Saturday.