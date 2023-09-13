Clean Lakes 101: Science behind issues impacting lakes

MADISON (WKOW) – Clean Lakes Alliance hosted its Clean Lakes 101 Science Cafe on Wednesday, in an effort to continue educating the public about the importance of keeping lakes clean.
The only homework is doing your part to make sure they stay healthy.
One of those ways is to keep leaves out of the lake.
“We really encourage people to mulch their leaves on their lawn, rake them up, use them for composting, but get those leaves and press clippings out of the streets and curb and gutter,” said James Tye, Clean Lakes Alliance, Executive Director. “Anything that goes there goes directly to the lakes.”
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was one of the guest speakers. He discussed some county initiatives to keep lakes clean, including the Suck the Muck sediment removal project.
The next free public education event is scheduled for November 8.