Clean Lakes Alliance gears up for annual Loop the Lake bike ride

MADISON (WKOW) – Loop the Lake is back for its 11th year and organizers say it's going to be larger than ever.
On Monday, Adam Sodersten stopped by 27 News to talk about the annual event which takes place Saturday, June 17.
Bikers participating in the event start at Olbrich Park and follow the Lake Loop clockwise around Lake Monona. The course is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration will remain open until 11:30 p.m. on June 15. But, bikers can register the morning of the event at Olbrich Park.
Clean Lakes Alliance is also still looking for people to help make the event a success.
WKOW is a proud sponsor of Loop the Lake. 27 News anchor Brandon Taylor will serve as the emcee for the event.