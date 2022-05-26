Clean Lakes Alliance volunteers busy monitoring Madison's lakes

MADISON (WKOW) - Whether it's water skiing, swimming or ice fishing, the Madison community uses lakes throughout the year. During the summer months, a group of volunteers will be busy monitoring the status of the lakes for lake goers.
For the last eight years, volunteers with the Clean Lakes Alliance have been busy collecting data from different spots across Mendota, Monona, Wingra, Waubesa and Kegonsa. Starting May 26th, the ninth year of monitoring the lakes will begin lasting through the end of the season.
Using clear tubes as well as a temperature gauge, volunteers monitor 80 different spots across the five lakes. Luke Wynn, a Watershed Initiative Specialist with the Clean Lakes Alliance, says these volunteers are measuring water clarity, algae concentration as well as water temperature.
This real time data is taken twice a day which is then uploaded to not only the Clean Lakes Alliance website but their LakeForecast app as well. The app is free and you can download it here.