"Cheese is My Love Language" giveaway offers opportunity to win Wisconsin cheeses

MADISON (WKOW) -- With Valentine's Day around the corner, you might be looking to secure gifts for your loved one.
For the second year in a row, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is hosting the "Cheese is My Love Language" giveaway, where you have an opportunity to potentially win your loved one some Wisconsin cheeses, and other prizes.
All you have to do is go to WisconsinCheese.com/LoveLanguage to nominate a loved one or even yourself.
500 people will be chosen to receive a heart-shaped box filled with an engraved heart-shaped cheese board and three artisan Wisconsin cheeses.
One lucky winner will also receive a crystal wedge in their box, unlocking an all-expense paid trip to the Badger State.
Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes says not only does it make the perfect gift, but it's also a great way to expose people outside of the state to the award-winning dairy industry.
"Not many people know that Wisconsin cheese wins more awards than any other state or country... and I think that this "Cheese is My Love Language" idea, sending out the boxes is a great way for people to try different types of cheese that they might not have been able to have before," said Nunes.
The grand prize winner of the contest will be able to bring along three friends for the paid trip that could include:
- A VIP tasting and dinner with a top Wisconsin chef
- An all-access tour to a local creamery and dairy farm
- A $500 cheese allowance
The giveaway will run until next Thursday.