Dane County tornado sirens get upgrade

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN COLUMBIA, NORTH CENTRAL DANE AND SOUTHEASTERN
SAUK COUNTIES...

At 315 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have
fallen. The axis of heavy rain and accumulating hail is moving to
the east with additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Poynette, Rio,
Arlington, Wyocena, Bluffview, Otsego, Merrimac, Doylestown,
Harmony Grove, Okee and Interstate 90/94 Interchange.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin,
Columbia and Dane. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and
Washington.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and
accumulating hail due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban
and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected
where thunderstorms train. This additional rain will result
in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northern Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown,
Mequon, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Brown Deer, Grafton, Cedarburg,
Port Washington, Jackson, Mayville, Slinger, Columbus,
Saukville, Bayside, Kewaskum, Horicon and Waterloo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall
continues.

* WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the
following counties, Columbia, Dane, Green Lake, Iowa, Marquette
and Sauk.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 311 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between
2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Windsor, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk
City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville,
Randolph, Spring Green, West Baraboo, Rio, Cambria,
Manchester, Dane, Arlington and Plain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Dane County tornado sirens get upgrade

tornado siren
Blaise Keller

MADISON (WKOW) - All of the tornado sirens within Dane County are slated to get an upgrade to help those within the county stay ahead of severe weather.

In a press release on Thursday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says that the 141 tornado sirens within Dane County will be receiving software and hardware upgrades starting later this year. 79 of the sirens are owned by the county, with the remaining 62 owned by local government. However, all off them are connected by a central control software that will also be upgraded.

$3 million of the county budget was set aside for the upgrades.

Though the outdoor warnings have had a long history, using them to warn of inclement weather is relatively recent. The use of outdoor sirens occurred in the 1970s according to the American Meteorological Society. These warnings were initially for the entire county and would be replaced to the individual storms in 2007.

With severe weather season beginning in the Midwest, Parisi says that the public doesn't need to worry as the upgrade process is ongoing. Like keeping up with home or auto repairs, Parisi said, this upgrade to the sirens is getting ahead of any needed repairs versus waiting for them to happen.

Now, those in the path of storms can receive weather alerts via phone, but that doesn't mean that tornado sirens still aren't a useful tool when alerting the public about incoming bad weather. A NOAA radio is another useful tool and will alert you when severe weather is incoming.

