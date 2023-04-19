Dane County tornado sirens get upgrade

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - All of the tornado sirens within Dane County are slated to get an upgrade to help those within the county stay ahead of severe weather.
In a press release on Thursday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi says that the 141 tornado sirens within Dane County will be receiving software and hardware upgrades starting later this year. 79 of the sirens are owned by the county, with the remaining 62 owned by local government. However, all off them are connected by a central control software that will also be upgraded.
$3 million of the county budget was set aside for the upgrades.
Though the outdoor warnings have had a long history, using them to warn of inclement weather is relatively recent. The use of outdoor sirens occurred in the 1970s according to the American Meteorological Society. These warnings were initially for the entire county and would be replaced to the individual storms in 2007.
With severe weather season beginning in the Midwest, Parisi says that the public doesn't need to worry as the upgrade process is ongoing. Like keeping up with home or auto repairs, Parisi said, this upgrade to the sirens is getting ahead of any needed repairs versus waiting for them to happen.
Now, those in the path of storms can receive weather alerts via phone, but that doesn't mean that tornado sirens still aren't a useful tool when alerting the public about incoming bad weather. A NOAA radio is another useful tool and will alert you when severe weather is incoming.
Additionally, you can down the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts.