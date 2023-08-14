 Skip to main content
Door of Hope hosts annual golf event to help Wisconsin students

How you can support science, technology engineering arts and math.
MADISON (WKOW) – Door of Hope is gearing up to host its third annual golf open which benefits local children.

On Monday, David Smith, Executive Director of Door of Hope, stopped by WKOW to talk about the organization's mission and the importance behind the event.

Proceeds go towards providing after school STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) programs, free of charge to middle school students during the school year and summer on the northside of Madison.

The 3rd Annual Door of Hope Golf Outing will be held Monday, September 18 at Maple Bluff Country Club.

WKOW is proud to support this event. 27 Stormtrack Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier and Sports Director Karley Marotta will be participating in the event

Click here to learn more about Door of Hope.

