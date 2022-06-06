Evolution Body Transformation Contest Rules

Official rules
ELGIBILITY
To be eligible to participate in this sweepstakes, entrants must be legal US residents in the WKOW Designated Market Area. The WKOW Designated Market Area consists of the following counties: Juneau, Sauk, Richland, Grant, Iowa, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Dane, Columbia, and Marquette and be at least 18 years of age on the day the sweepstakes begins. Employees of Allen Media Broadcasting LLC, WKOW-TV (hereafter the Station), their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, and the immediate family members of each are ineligible. The term immediate family includes spouses, parents, siblings, children, grandparents, and grandchildren. Entrants are only eligible to win a prize from WKOW every 30 days.
LOCAL PRIZE
Prize: Two CoolSculpting Advantage Treatment from Evolution Body Transformation
Prize value is approximately $1600.00
ENTRY
Contest runs 12:00 am on June 8, 2022 - 11:59 pm on June 30, 2022
1. No purchase is necessary to enter. You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Eligible entrants may register once per person. If the sweepstakes receives multiple and/or irregular votes from the same user or users, regardless of the source, the Station reserves the right to disqualify the entrant in its sole discretion.
2. Odds of winning the sweepstakes are dependent upon the number of entries.
3. To enter fill out the entry form completely. Sign up here Contests | wkow.com
4. Neither station or sponsor, its agencies, nor any sweepstakes entities are responsible for lost, illegible, late, misdirected, incomplete, mutilated, or non–delivered entries or email; or for interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, internet service provider (ISP), website, telephone or other connections, availability or accessibility, or miscommunications, or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, or lines, or technical failure or jumbled, garbled, corrupted, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions, or computer hardware or software or telephone malfunctions, failures, or technical errors or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network or the incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry or other information or the failure to capture, or loss of, any such information.
SELECTION
1. A winner will be randomly drawn from all eligible entries. Winner will be notified by phone or email. Winners must come to the TV station at 5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719 in person to claim their prize and sign a release, affidavit of eligibility and W9 form. Winners must show picture identification to claim prizes. Station is not responsible for lost or misdirected notification emails.
2. Prizes not claimed within 30 days after being notified and awarded shall be considered forfeit and will be returned to the contest sponsor. Forfeited prizes may be re-awarded or disposed of at the discretion of station management.
3. There will be no substitutions or cash alternatives for prizes except at the sole discretion of Station. The Station has the right to substitute a prize of similar value. No transfer or assignment of prizes is allowed.
4. Each winner is responsible for paying all local, county, state and federal taxes on prizes based on the estimated retail value of the prizes as set forth in these rules.
5. Station is not liable if the provider of any part of the prize fails to satisfy its obligations to furnish its portion of the prize.
6. In claiming a prize, the winner acknowledges that Station and Sponsors have the right to publicize winner’s name, character, likeness, photograph, voice, and the fact that he/she is the winner for promotional purposes without financial compensation.
7. If Sponsor pulls out of sweepstakes for reasons beyond station's control, the station is not responsible for continuing the contest, and may substitute prizes to fulfill obligations or terminate the contest at its sole discretion.
ADDITIONAL
1. Sweepstakes rules are available during normal business hours at WKOW-TV, 5727 Tokay., Blvd. Madison, WI 53719 and on the Station’s website at www.wkow.com.
2. For a list of prize winners, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to WKOW-TV, 5727 Tokay., Blvd. Madison, WI 53719.
3. This sweepstakes is subject to all applicable state and federal laws and regulations and is void where prohibited.
4. The Station and the Sponsors accept no responsibility or liability in connection with any injuries, losses or damages of any kind caused by or resulting from the acceptance, possession or use of any prize awarded hereunder.
5. Station is not liable for any lost or stolen entries, prizes, or sweepstakes information.
6. Station reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the sweepstakes.
7. The station reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with entry process or operation of sweepstakes or website, to be acting in violation of the terms of the website or to be acting in a non-sportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or with intent to threaten, abuse or harass any other person.
8. By entering this sweepstakes, each entrant waives any and all claims of liability against the Station, any sponsors, and their respective parent, affiliates, officers, directors, employees, and agents, for any and all claims, loss, damage, or injury which may occur as a result of entrant’s participation in this sweepstakes.
9. All charges, fees, costs, and expenses not specifically included in the applicable prize descriptions are the responsibility of the respective Prize Winner and his/her guest, if applicable.
10. The Station assumes no responsibility for, and does not guarantee in any way, the availability or performance of any mobile, text, or data service, including liability for transmission delays or message failures, or for any fees or charges levied by the entrant’s mobile carrier.
11. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with facebook.com. You understand that you are providing your information to the station and not to facebook.com.
12. Station reserves the right to share sweepstakes entry data with the Sponsors.
13. The Contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are copyright, Second Street Media, and/or this affiliate. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks, or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.
14. All decisions by Station are FINAL.