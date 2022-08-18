It's been 17 years since Stoughton was hit by an F3 tornado

MADISON (WKOW) - The Stoughton tornado was the strongest of the 27 tornadoes that touched down across Wisconsin 17 years ago, and it caused over $30 million in damage.
A surface-based low pressure system was moving out of Minnesota during the afternoon hours on Thursday, August 18th, 2005. With high instability, suitable wind shear, and high dew points, the atmosphere had all the necessary ingredients for a severe weather event. Shortly before 3 p.m. that day, the Storm Prediction Center issued its first of two tornado watches for southern Wisconsin.
Though the first tornado touched down near Avoca in Iowa County shortly before 5 p.m., the strongest tornado would not touch down for another hour and 15 minutes.
At 6:15 p.m., north of Oregon, the strongest tornado that day touched down and continued to track eastward through southeastern Dane County into Jefferson County before dissipating.
The tornado was on the ground for roughly 20 miles and caused the most damage to Stoughton. Dozens of homes were either minorly or majorly damaged, with roughly 70 structures destroyed.
The tornado eventually lifted 2 miles north of Busseyville.
The tornado killed one person and injured 21 others.
Storm survey crews determined the tornado was an F3, which has wind speeds ranging from 158-206 miles per hour. It was on the ground for 53 minutes, from 6:15 p.m. until 7:08 p.m., and had a maximum width of half a mile.
There was debate over increasing the rating to an F4 tornado, which has wind speeds ranging from 207-260 miles per hour. Due to the nature of the tornado's movement and the structural integrity of some of the homes destroyed, the F3 rating stayed.
This tornado outbreak remains the day where the most tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin on one day.
