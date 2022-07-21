'It's unbearable': Rock County community holds procession for K-9 Fred

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Rock County community is honoring and remembering a special member, K-9 Fred, who served his last day on the job Tuesday evening.
Fred has been suffering from melanoma cancer for the last few years, but Rock County's Deputy Sheriff, Nathan DeBoer, says he never gave up the fight to serve his community.
"It's hard to describe how a dog won't quit. Because, you know, people get tired, they quit, that dog would not quit, obviously, even after cancer," DeBoer said.
Since 2015, Rock County Law Enforcement officers say Fred helped catch criminals, seize drugs and give public presentations.
On Thursday afternoon, the community was invited to honor Fred outside the Janesville Police Department for a procession.
Melissa and Destinee Green have lived in Janesville for 15 years. They say losing Fred is "unbearable."
"I commend all the officer doggies that do their jobs to bring down the drugs in our community is remarkable. And I'm so proud to have them in my community," Melissa said.
She added that she knows how it feels to losing a dog so close to you, and says it's never a good feeling. But seeing the community come together means the world to her and many others.
"We all care," she said. "For an officer to lose his body is one moment that you'll never forget."
Nathan DeBoer shared a favorite memory of K-9 Officer Fred.
"He [another officer] was having a guy that wasn't very cooperative starting to fight him. And he said, 'Fred here! The guy said, Who is Fred? Talking about a guy? It was his dog," DeBoer said.
The community and co-workers will continue to remember the mark Fred made on the city.