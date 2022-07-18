Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics hosts run in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics hosted the Janesville leg of its run Monday morning.
The organization hosts these runs across the country to raise awareness for Special Olympics. The runs engage local law enforcement with their communities and help to raise funds for those with intellectual disabilities.
"It gives our athletes hope," Special Olympics Wisconsin Director of Development and Special Events Bryttany Biesemeier said. "It shows the hope that our law enforcement has in its community. And it's also just a really good event. It raises a lot of money for our athletes to be able to continue to do the sports that they do, but also focus on their healthy lifestyle and being a respectable, respected, productive individual in the community."
During their run, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry a torch meant to symbolize courage and celebrate diversity. Since its inception, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has raised over 900 million dollars for its cause.
The Torch Run will host the final leg of its run from July 29th to July 30th in Waukesha. It will lead into the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics.